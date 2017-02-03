FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-TDC Q4 EBIT DKK 695 million, way below expectation
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TDC Q4 EBIT DKK 695 million, way below expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - TDC A/S :

* Q4 revenue 5.42 billion Danish crowns ($785 million)(Reuters poll 5.43 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBIT 695 million crowns (Reuters poll 947 million crowns)

* In 2017 sees: EBITDA > 8.3 billion; EFCF: stable or moderate growth; DPS: 1.05 crown

* For 2018 ambitions unchanged on cash flow and customer satisfaction

* Dividend payment for the financial year 2016 of 1.00 crowns per share is expected to be distributed in March 2017 following approval AGM

* For financial year 2017, expects to recommend dividend of 1.05 crown per outstanding share, which will be distributed in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9126 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.