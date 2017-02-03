FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance Dec-qtr consol profit rises
#Financials
February 3, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance Dec-qtr consol profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 672.1 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 11.29 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 171.6 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 7.87 billion rupees

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 25 billion

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 100 billion rupees outstanding anytime in FY 17-18

* Says appoved issue of commerical papers upto 50 billion rupees during FY 2017-18 Source text: bit.ly/2ko0aRJ Further company coverage:

