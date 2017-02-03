FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bursa Malaysia Bhd

* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT

* Final dividend of 17 sen per share for the year

* FY average daily contracts traded for derivatives market at 57,829 contracts, up 1.2%

* FY average daily trading value for securities market on-market trades at 1.8 billion RGT, down 9.0%

* "Market volatility is expected to persist in 2017 and as a result, the equity market is expected to remain challenging"

* "Exchange remains cautiously optimistic"

* Year ago net profit 50.6 million RGT, revenue 135.6 million RGT Source text: (bit.ly/2k2249p) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.