BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bursa Malaysia Bhd

* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT

* Final dividend of 17 sen per share for the year

* FY average daily contracts traded for derivatives market at 57,829 contracts, up 1.2%

* FY average daily trading value for securities market on-market trades at 1.8 billion RGT, down 9.0%

* "Market volatility is expected to persist in 2017 and as a result, the equity market is expected to remain challenging"

* "Exchange remains cautiously optimistic"

* Year ago net profit 50.6 million RGT, revenue 135.6 million RGT