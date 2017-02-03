BRIEF-Skanska 2016 operating profit, orders beat expectations

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.

* Fy2016 revenue amounted to sek 151.3 billion (154.9); adjusted for currency effects, revenue decreased 1 percent.

* Skanska ab jan-dec operating income amounted to sek 8.2 billion

* Fy2016 order bookings in construction amounted to sek 170.2 billion (122.1);

* Skanska ab says the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive.

* Skanska ab says the non-residential and civil markets in sweden are very strong, although the landscape is competitive

* Skanska ab says demand for office space is strong in poland and continues to improve in other parts of central europe

* Skanska ab says commercial property and infrastructure development assets sold but not yet transferred will have a positive effect on cash flow of about sek 5.9 billion in 2017, of which sek 4.3 billion in q1

* Reuters poll: skanska fy2016 ebit seen at sek 7.8 billion, order bookings in construction at 165 billion, dividend at sek 7.96per share

* Skanska ab says we have the ambition to continue to invest in pppprojects and we continue to bid on new projects, especially in the u.s. Where we currently see the biggest potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)