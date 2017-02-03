FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sponda Q4 operating profit up at EUR 73.9 million
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sponda Q4 operating profit up at EUR 73.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Q4 total revenue 65.7 million euros ($70.63 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 73.9 million euros versus 47.8 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.08 euro per share

* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2017 will amount to 106 million-116 million euros

* Development of net operating income will also be affected by increase in property taxes in 2017 as well as one large property being vacated for renovation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.