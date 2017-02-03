BRIEF-Sponda Q4 operating profit up at EUR 73.9 million

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Q4 total revenue 65.7 million euros ($70.63 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 73.9 million euros versus 47.8 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.08 euro per share

* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2017 will amount to 106 million-116 million euros

* Development of net operating income will also be affected by increase in property taxes in 2017 as well as one large property being vacated for renovation ($1 = 0.9302 euros)