BRIEF-Warehouses De Pauw Comm FY operating result rises to 130.2 million euros

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Warehouses De Pauw Comm VA :

* 2016 dividend of 4.25 euros ($4.57) gross per share, an increase of 6 pct.

* Ambition to achieve an EPRA earnings per share of at least 5.35 euros for 2017 and 5.85 euros in 2018

* Expected annual dividend increase of 5 pct for 2017-18, to 4.45 euros and 4.70 euros, respectively

* Net result (IFRS) for 2016 is 130.2 million euros, compared to 142.7 million euros in 2015

* Occupancy rate amounted to 97.0 pct on 31 december 2016

* Epra nav was 51.2 euros on 31 december 2016, compared to 44.9 euros on 31 december 2015

* Fy operating result 130.2 million euros versus 119.0 million euros year ago

* Fy property result 139.7 million euros versus 129.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ko4f8o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)