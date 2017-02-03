FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Wereldhave 2016 net profit grows to 120.8 mln euros
February 3, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave 2016 net profit grows to 120.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV :

* Results 2016: strong leasing performance backs solid results

* 2016 EPS growth of 7 pct to 3.45 euros vs 3.23 euros a year ago

* 2016 net profit increases to 120.8 million euros ($129.9 million) vs 103.8 million euros a year ago

* Strong leasing performance; occupancy increases in all countries

* Overall positive like-for-like rental growth in 2016 of 1.0 pct

* Dividend proposal of 3.08 euros (final distribution of 0.77 euros)

* Stable outlook 2017: EPS between 3.40-3.50 euros

* Dividend is to remain stable in 2017 at current level of 3.08 euros, payable in four interim dividends of 0.77 euros per quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

