7 months ago
BRIEF-AAK Q4 operating profit in line with expectations
February 3, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AAK Q4 operating profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Aak Ab (Publ)

* Says proposed dividend of SEK 8.75 (7.75), an increase by sek 1.00 or 13 percent.

* Q4 operating profit, excluding non-recurring income of SEK 15 million, reached SEK 435 million

* Says total volumes continued to grow nicely and were up 7 percent (6)

* Says organic volume growth was 2 percent (1)

* Says demand for specialty and semi-specialty products continued to be strong, generating organic volume growth of 5 percent (0)

* Reuters poll: AAK Q4 operating profit was seen at SEK 434 million, dividend SEK 8.71 per share

* Says China Greenfield project also continues according to plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

