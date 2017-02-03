FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Compugroup Medical sees further EBITDA rise this year
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 3, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Compugroup Medical sees further EBITDA rise this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical SE

* Says delivered Q4 revenue of 154 million euros, up 5 percent from 147 million euros in 2015

* Q4 operating profit (EBITDA) increased 11 percent from 33 million euros in 2015 to 37 million euros this year

* Says for 2017, CGM expects to continue on its growth trajectory and again improve its profitability

* Revenue is expected to be between 600 million euros and 630 million euros

* Sees 2017 operating profit (EBITDA) between 138 million euros and 150 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.