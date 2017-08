Feb 3 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Growth continues in 2016

* 2016 sales of 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), up 8 percent

* In 2016 291 routine clinical treatments, up 300 percent compared to 2015