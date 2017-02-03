FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Oppo Mobiles India had talks with Uttar Pradesh government to set up production facility in Greater Noida
#Communications Equipment
February 3, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Oppo Mobiles India had talks with Uttar Pradesh government to set up production facility in Greater Noida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd :

* Oppo mobiles india -had talks with uttar pradesh government for setting up production, assembling facility in greater noida, state of uttar pradesh, india. Source text - (Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd has informed BSE that there have been some final and concrete discussions, negotiations and talks with the Government of Uttar Pradesh with respect to setting up/ establishment of production, assembling facility over a land base situated in Greater Noida, State of Uttar Pradesh, India.)

