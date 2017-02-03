BRIEF-Oppo Mobiles India had talks with Uttar Pradesh government to set up production facility in Greater Noida

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd :

* Oppo mobiles india -had talks with uttar pradesh government for setting up production, assembling facility in greater noida, state of uttar pradesh, india. Source text - (Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd has informed BSE that there have been some final and concrete discussions, negotiations and talks with the Government of Uttar Pradesh with respect to setting up/ establishment of production, assembling facility over a land base situated in Greater Noida, State of Uttar Pradesh, India.)