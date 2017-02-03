FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates in relation to strategic review
February 3, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates in relation to strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd

* Received various non-binding proposals from a number of parties in connection with strategic review

* "No definitive transaction has been entered into by company with any party "

* Special committee which was constituted to oversee strategic review will be evaluating such proposals

* Ming Z. Mei, CEO has an interest in one of parties which has submitted a non-binding proposal to company

* CEO Mei had recused himself from all board discussions and decisions relating to strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

