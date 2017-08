Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pricol Ltd

* Pricol commissions state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing plant in Pune

* New facility incorporates green concepts of solar power and variable frequency drive (VFD) air conditioning

* Says manufacturing plant at pune aims to generate an annual revenue of INR 2.20 billion in the next 2 years Source text: bit.ly/2koreAd Further company coverage: