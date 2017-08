Feb 3 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd

* Says appointment of vivek sood as CFO

* Yap Wai Yip ceases as acting GCFO effective 3 april 2017

* contract of its managing director/president and group CEO, Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim will be extended for a further 3 years from March 2017 Source bit.ly/2k8tcpM)(bit.ly/2koyLiA) Further company coverage: