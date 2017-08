Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pg Nikas SA :

* Approves capital decrease of 11.53 million euros ($12.39 million) to shape reserves

* Approves capital increase of 23.27 million euros by issueing 77.5 million new shares of 0.3 euros value each

