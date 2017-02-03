FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Info Service posts FY net profit 30.67 billion baht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl

* Fy net profit 30.67 billion baht versus 39.15 billion baht

* FY total revenues 152.15 billion baht versus 155.28 billion baht

* Approved change in dividend policy from at least 100% to at least 70% of consolidated net profit, effective from 2017 onwards

* In 2017, service revenue (excluding ic) is expected to grow in a range of 4-5% supported by extensive 3g/4g networks

* In 2017, EBITDA margin is likely to be in a range of 42-44%.

* In 2017, CAPEX of 40-45 billion baht will be spent mainly on 4g network and selective fixed broadband expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

