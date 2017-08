Feb 3 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd :

* Deon Marius Viljoen has been appointed as financial director to board of discovery, with effect from 1 may 2017

* Deon will also be appointed as group chief financial officer with effect from 1 may 2017.