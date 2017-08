Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shell :

* Shell Australia announces new Australian chairman

* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017

* Andrew Smith will take up the position of executive vice president trading & supply from may this year.