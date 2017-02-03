FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Imation Corp announces launch of investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Imation Corp announces launch of investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Imation Corp :

* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc

* Imation Corp - on February 2, 2017, Imation's board of directors appointed Danny Zheng as interim chief executive officer of imation

* Imation Corp - Zheng will continue in his role as CFO, will serve interim chief executive officer until board of directors appoints a new ceo

* Imation Corp - Zheng's appointment follows Robert Fernander's resignation as Imation's interim CEO and director on February 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.