7 months ago
February 3, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-W&T Offshore announces year-end 2016 proved reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces year-end 2016 proved reserves, production for 2016, an update on the a-18 well at mahogany and an extension of the appeal with ibla regarding boem orders

* W&T Offshore Inc - production for q4 of 2016 was 3.7 million boe (or 22.2 bcfe), compared to q4 2015 of 4.1 million boe (or 24.7 bcfe)

* W&T Offshore Inc - oil and ngls production were 55% of total production in q4 of 2016 compared to 57% of total production in q4 of 2015.

* W&T Offshore Inc - year-end 2016 sec proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, or 444.0 billion cubic feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

