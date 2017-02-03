BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo

* Auris Medical Holding Ag - under product code am-125, to develop betahistine dihydrochloride in spray formulation

* Auris Medical Holding Ag - entered into an agreement with otifex therapeutics pty. ltd. To purchase various assets related to intranasal betahistine

* Auris Medical Holding Ag - plans to initiate a second phase 1 trial for intranasal betahistine in 2017