FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc :

* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business

* Liquidity services inc - "expects to incur these pre-tax restructuring charges in quarter ended march 31, 2017 and quarter ended June 30, 2017"

* Liquidity services -wind down plan contemplates termination of employment of up to 19 employees, which constitutes about 2% of company's global workforce

* Liquidity services - will continue to handle sale of transportation assets on behalf of national fleets, leasing companies, government agencies, corporate clients

* Liquidity services -company will wind down the truckcenter live auction and retail locations over the next three months

* Liquidity services - will handle the sale of the transportation assets through its existing online auction marketplaces Source text (bit.ly/2jFd3JR) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.