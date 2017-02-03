FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El segundo energy center's began a forced outage to have cash impact on NRG yield
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-El segundo energy center's began a forced outage to have cash impact on NRG yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nrg Yield Inc

* In Jan 2017, El Segundo Energy Center began a forced outage on units 5 and 6 due to increasing vibrations on successive operations at unit 5

* Estimates cash impact of forced outage to be about $12 million in 2017 before recovery from any warranty or insurance coverage

* Is reviewing warranty coverage with original equipment manufacturer as well as available insurance coverage

* Both unit 5 and 6 are expected to return to service by end of February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

