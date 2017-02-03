BRIEF-Arab Investors Union Company for Real Estates Developing FY loss widens
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
Feb 3 Modern Land China Co Ltd -
* First month ended 31 January 2017 contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb1.09 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage: