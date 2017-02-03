FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-L & A International says it received a writ of summons filed by Joung Jong Hyun as plaintiff
February 3, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-L & A International says it received a writ of summons filed by Joung Jong Hyun as plaintiff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd -

* Received a writ of summons filed by Joung Jong Hyun as plaintiff

* Received a writ of summons against several executive directors and non executive directors of co as defendants

* Joung sought for declaration that defendants have engaged in and solicited for illicit ``kick-back'' arrangements on solicitor fees

* Pursuant to claims Joung seeks co and hastings to engage in investigations of related personnel on alleged corruptive behaviour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

