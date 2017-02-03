Feb 3 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Says confirms that company is in discussions with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its partner products business area excluding Kineret and Orfadin.

* Says discussions may or may not lead to an agreement

* "We have noted specific information in the market regarding a possible sale of Sobi Partner Products. We confirm that we are in discussions which may or may not lead to an agreement", said Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and President

* Trade in the Sobi share was suspended at 13:16 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)