India Dr. Reddy's Dec quarter net profit fell 16 pct
NEW DELHI, Feb 4 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 percent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.
Feb 3 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Says confirms that company is in discussions with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its partner products business area excluding Kineret and Orfadin.
* Says discussions may or may not lead to an agreement
* "We have noted specific information in the market regarding a possible sale of Sobi Partner Products. We confirm that we are in discussions which may or may not lead to an agreement", said Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and President
* Trade in the Sobi share was suspended at 13:16 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.