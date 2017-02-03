U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 Pak Tak International Ltd -
* Shang Yong will cease to be an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian luxury fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo plans to grow revenue at twice the market rate from 2017-2020, backed by a drive to improve performance at existing stores and updates to its product ranges, it said on Friday.
ZURICH, Feb 3 A Swatch-backed car battery developed by research firm Belenos will take another two to three years to certify, Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek said in an interview with broadcaster SRF on Friday.