BRIEF-Arab Investors Union Company for Real Estates Developing FY loss widens
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
Feb 3 Provecta IT SA :
* Advantum Management Sp. z o.o. buys 9.46 percent of the company
* Prior to the transaction, Advantum Management did not own any of the company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage: