* FY 2016 net profit of 1.20 billion lira ($324.11 million) versus 705.8 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income of 4.50 billion lira versus 3.95 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 Net fee and commission income of 1.36 billion lira versus 1.31 billion lira year ago

* Non-performing loans at the end of 2016 is 3.84 billion lira versus 3.80 billion lira at the end of 2015

* Total loans and receivables of 62.90 billion lira at the end of 2016 versus 57.23 billion lira at the end of 2015

