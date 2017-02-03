BRIEF-Arab Investors Union Company for Real Estates Developing FY loss widens
Feb 3 Orava Asuntorahasto Oy :
* Orava Residential REIT specifies its financial result estimate
* Specified estimate of result for Q4 is about -0.4 million euros (-$430,760) and for FY about +1.6 million euros
* Result is explained mainly by negative change in fair value of investment properties in Q4 and by increase in maintenance and repair costs primarily due to seasonal variation
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage: