Feb 3 Orava Asuntorahasto Oy :

* Orava Residential REIT specifies its financial result estimate

* Specified estimate of result for Q4 is about -0.4 million euros (-$430,760) and for FY about +1.6 million euros

* Result is explained mainly by negative change in fair value of investment properties in Q4 and by increase in maintenance and repair costs primarily due to seasonal variation

