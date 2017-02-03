Feb 3 Hedef Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of 0.015 lira ($0.0041) per share

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend on April 18

* Record date for the dividend is April 17

