UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
Feb 3 Tiscali SpA :
* Says Tiscali and Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A announce that since Feb. 1 the agreement on full outsourcing of information technology services of the operator has been fully implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it was closing inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp , T-Mobile USA Inc undertaken during the Obama administration without taking any action.
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better-than-expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and strong results from its domestic operations.