* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12
properties in the Americas
* An investigation of other properties in Americas region is
ongoing
* Cards used at front desk of properties were not affected
* Intercontinental hotels - on Dec. 28, 2016, reported was
conducting investigation after report of unauthorized charges
occurring on some payment cards
* Conducting investigation after receiving report of
unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards used at
some U.S. hotels
* IHG has been working with security firms to review IHG's
security measures
* Findings show malware was installed on servers that
processed payment cards used at restaurants, bars of 12 ihg
properties
* IHG has notified law enforcement and working with payment
card networks
* Providing notification to guests who used payment card at
restaurants, bars of 12 managed properties from Aug 2016 - Dec
2016
* Confirms that payment card incident has been remediated
