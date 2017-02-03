Feb 3 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into
senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec
filing
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - term credit agreement has a
scheduled maturity date of February 2, 2024 - sec filing
* Energy Transfer Equity - pursuant to term credit
agreement, term lenders have provided senior secured financing
in principal amount of $2.2 billion
* Energy Transfer Equity - proceeds of borrowings under
agreement used to refinance amounts outstanding under
partnership's existing term loan facilities
