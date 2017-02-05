BRIEF-Arab Investors Union Company for Real Estates Developing FY loss widens
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
Feb 5 Egyptian Stock Exchange:
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage:
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage: