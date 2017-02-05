BRIEF-Viex Capital advisors says nomination of five independent directors to board of Quantum Corp
* Viex Capital advisors says nomination of five independent directors to board of Quantum Corp
Feb 5 Global Telecom Holding :
* Signs short-term loan agreement of $200 million with Citibank and ING for initial term of six months
* Loan amount is intended to finance share buyback program
* Consideration payable by three uk under share purchase agreement is £300 million
* Audiocodes signs distribution agreement with Microsoft for cloud connector edition