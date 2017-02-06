BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche media release: subcutaneous formulation of roche's herceptin approved in switzerland for the treatment of her2-positive breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc