Feb 6 Fox's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the 21st Century Fox unit.
Feb 6 QMS Media Ltd :
* Acquisition of billboard assets from Total Outdoor Media
* Deal for $14.5 mln
* Signed an asset sale agreement with Total Outdoor Media Pty
* QMS will acquire up to 39 large format billboards throughout Victoria
* Transaction is forecast to be EPS accretive for QMS shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fox Sports says Super Bowl 51 ratings on sunday averaged 48.8/72 metered market household rating/share according to Nielsen Media Research - tweet Source text (http://bit.ly/2kdmPiv) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.