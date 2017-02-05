BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
Feb 6 Cyclopharm Ltd
* Confirms it remains on track to record initial sales of ultralutetm in first half of 2017
* Expects to report record sales revenue for 2016 full year of $14.4 million and underlying EBITDA of approximately $3.4 million
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc