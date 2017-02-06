BRIEF-Orasure Technologies announces settlement of litigation with ancestry.comdna
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Philippine stock exchange
* Trading suspension on Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation will remain until SEC confirms extension of co's corporate life beyond 2009 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
HONG KONG, Feb 6 China Reading, the country's largest online publishing and e-book company, plans to raise up to $800 million in an initial public offering in 2017, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.
* Says acquisition of THINK will not have a material effect on revenues and profits of MPS Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2jSWLZk Further company coverage: