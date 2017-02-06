Feb 6 Bfw Liegenschaften AG :

* Reto Borner is appointed as new CEO and Philipp Hafen as new CFO, effective 1 April 2017

* FY EBIT 27.3 million Swiss francs ($27.51 million) (previous year 19.5 million francs) and net earnings including changes in fair value of investment properties and deferred taxes 18.2 million francs(previous year 10.2 million francs)

* FY net rental income was about 6 pct higher than in the previous year and reached 16.8 million francs (previous year 15.9 million francs)