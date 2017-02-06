BRIEF-Ambuja Cements says no information about negotiations regarding merger news
* Ambuja Cements clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"
Feb 6 Energiedienst Holding AG :
* Board of directors proposes an unchanged dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc ($1.01) per share at the annual general meeting
* EBIT amounted to 45.3 million euros ($48.81 million) in 2016 (previous year: 50.4 million euros)
* FY operating income in 2016 was 954 million euros. Compared to the year 2015 it fell by 50 million euros.
* Profit for the year fell from 39.3 million euros to 31.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9923 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, Feb 6 Negotiations on new regulations for banks known as Basel III should aim to create a level playing field in the financial industry instead of loosening oversight of the sector, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Monday.