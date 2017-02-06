Feb 6 DKSH Holding AG :

* FY net sales grow in 2016 by 4.5 pct to 10.5 billion Swiss francs ($10.58 billion)

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increases over-proportionally by 8.4 pct to 293.0 million Swiss francs

* FY profit after tax of 213.0 million francs significantly above last year

* Proposal to increase ordinary dividend by 15.4 pct to 1.50 francs per share, additional special dividend of 3.00 francs per share proposed

* Further net sales and profit growth expected Source text: bit.ly/2jRSha6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)