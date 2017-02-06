BRIEF-Ambuja Cements says no information about negotiations regarding merger news
* Ambuja Cements clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"
Feb 6 DKSH Holding AG :
* FY net sales grow in 2016 by 4.5 pct to 10.5 billion Swiss francs ($10.58 billion)
* FY operating profit (EBIT) increases over-proportionally by 8.4 pct to 293.0 million Swiss francs
* FY profit after tax of 213.0 million francs significantly above last year
* Proposal to increase ordinary dividend by 15.4 pct to 1.50 francs per share, additional special dividend of 3.00 francs per share proposed
* Further net sales and profit growth expected Source text: bit.ly/2jRSha6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ambuja Cements clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"
* ACC Ltd clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"
BERLIN, Feb 6 Negotiations on new regulations for banks known as Basel III should aim to create a level playing field in the financial industry instead of loosening oversight of the sector, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Monday.