Feb 6 Innate Pharma SA :

* Innate Pharma announces top-line results from EffiKIR trial evaluating the efficacy of lirilumab

* Study did not meet primary efficacy endpoint

* Confirms safety profile of lirilumab as a monotherapy

* Broad clinical program ongoing, investigating lirilumab in a variety of tumor indications and combinations

* No statistically significant difference between either lirilumab arms and placebo arm on leukemia-free survival (LFS) nor on other efficacy endpoints

* Adverse events encountered with lirilumab were consistent with previously reported safety profile of lirilumab