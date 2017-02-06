BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Innate Pharma SA :
* Innate Pharma announces top-line results from EffiKIR trial evaluating the efficacy of lirilumab
* Study did not meet primary efficacy endpoint
* Confirms safety profile of lirilumab as a monotherapy
* Broad clinical program ongoing, investigating lirilumab in a variety of tumor indications and combinations
* No statistically significant difference between either lirilumab arms and placebo arm on leukemia-free survival (LFS) nor on other efficacy endpoints
* Adverse events encountered with lirilumab were consistent with previously reported safety profile of lirilumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc