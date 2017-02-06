BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Ablynx NV :
* Ablynx submits a marketing authorisation application to the European medicines agency for caplacizumab, its anti-vwf nanobody, for the treatment of aTTP
* Ablynx is on track to report results of the confirmatory phase III HERCULES study in the second half of 2017
* In phase II TITAN study, treatment with caplacizumab significantly reduced time to platelet count normalisation and number of recurrences of aTTP while on drug treatment
* Intends to lead the commercialisation of caplacizumab in Europe and North America
* Post-Hoc analysis of the TITAN study demonstrated that caplacizumab dramatically reduced the number of patients experiencing major thromboembolic events while on drug treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc