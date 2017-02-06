BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Visiomed Group SA :
* Capital increase of 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) thanks to exercise of BSA 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc