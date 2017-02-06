Feb 6 Hexagon

* Q4 . Net sales increased by 4 per cent to 849.5 MEUR (815.7). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 2 per cent

* Q4 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 6 per cent to 208.7 meur (197.8)

* Hexagon says board of directors proposes a dividend of 0.48 eur (0.43) per share, an increase of 12 per cent

* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q4 organic sales growth was seen at 3.6 pct, adj EBIT 212 mln euros

* Says PPM continued to face challenges in the oil and gas market and we are taking actions to enable future growth and reduce costs.