BRIEF-Tube Investments Dec-qtr profit after tax up 67 pct
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees
Feb 6 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* Steel Strips Wheels Ltd says SSWL books 100 percent capacity at its new hot rolling mill Source text - (bit.ly/2leBgEc) Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees
* Says expands industrial and commercial operations in Thailand
LONDON, Feb 6 British new car registrations rose 3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures, spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.