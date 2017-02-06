BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Announces the release of reference document after financing transactions with YA II CD, Ltd
* Announces the release of the listing prospectus for the listing (issued and to be issued) of shares at Euronext Paris resulting after financing transactions with YA II CD, Ltd Source text: bit.ly/2l9Ntx3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc