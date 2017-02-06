BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy's share trade to resume on Feb 7
Feb 6 Danish jewellery maker Pandora :
* Says has made an agreement with Scandinavian brand house (SBH) to acquire its Pandora store network in South Africa, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Réunion on July 3
* Says will pay a total amount of 16 million euro ($17.20 million) to SBH
* Says will also take over distribution to 19 franchisee concept stores in region, as well as a number of multibranded stores
* Says its Hunan-based energy tech unit filed lawsuit against a Chengdu-based firm for procurement contract dispute and received civil judgment
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.