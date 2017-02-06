Feb 6 Danish jewellery maker Pandora :

* Says has made an agreement with Scandinavian brand house (SBH) to acquire its Pandora store network in South Africa, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Réunion on July 3

* Says will pay a total amount of 16 million euro ($17.20 million) to SBH

* Says will also take over distribution to 19 franchisee concept stores in region, as well as a number of multibranded stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)